ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 75-year-old Liverpool man is dead after swerving his vehicle against a tree on Oswego Road today, July 23, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Onondaga County 911 received a call about the crash at 5:44 p.m.

The 75-year-old swerved while he was driving, possibly due to a medical condition, said the Sherriff’s Office, and crossed two culverts. He then crashed the driver’s side of the car against a tree.

He had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Moyers Corners Fire Department. After being rushed to SUNY Upstate Medical Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

There was a passenger in the car, also from Liverpool, who walked away with no injuries.

No name for the victim can be given until next of kin are notified.