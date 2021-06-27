Man dead, two others taken to hospital after shooting in Syracuse Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a shots fired call on Saturday just before 11 p.m. at the 1300 block of South State Street.

Upon arrival they located a male in the parking lot who had been shot.

Officials say the man was transported to Upstate University Hospital by AMR Ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

While officers were conducting the investigation, they say two more shooting victims arrived at Upstate by private vehicles. One was a man who had been shot in the elbow and the other was a man shot in both legs, police say.

Officials say both men are expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call (315) 442-5222.

