Man dies after being hit by car in Herkimer Saturday

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Terry Rolfe, a 68 year-old-man from Utica, N.Y., died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital after being hit by a car, according to New York State Police.

New York State Police in Herkimer responded to a reported crash at 7:21 p.m. on Saturday, December 25, in front of the Town of Schuyler offices on State Route 5.

Police reported that a man with a walker, later identified as Terry Rolfe, had been hit by white Chrysler PT Cruiser which had left the scene. Troopers later located the PT Cruiser in Utica. The operator, 36-year-old Christopher Melucci from Utica, thought he hit a guard rail, State Police said. State Police stated that Melucci cooperated with State Police and tested negative for any alcohol.

State Police reported that Rolfe was a resident of an assisted living facility and had dementia.

