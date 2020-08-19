Man dies after being shot in the head on Churchill Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 32-year-old man is dead after being shot on the 400-block of Churchill Avenue.
Syracuse Police were called to the scene Wednesday morning around 6:15 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim, who had been shot in the head. Police say the victim may have shot himself.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, give the Syracuse Police a call at (315) 442-5222.
