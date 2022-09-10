TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man has died after crashing a motorcycle early Saturday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Court Street near Roxford Road North and Wayland Road in Lyncourt.

Deputies say a 27-year-old man was operating a Suzuki motorcycle while traveling west on Court Street when he lost control and struck the curb.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say his identity is being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Court Street was closed for several hours while members of the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team investigated the crash. The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 9 online and on the air for updates as we get them.