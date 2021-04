SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the City of Syracuse.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100-block of Butternut Street where an adult male crashed his motorcycle. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information, they are asked to call (315) 442-5130.