Update: Originally, Syracuse Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck, but this post has since been updated with new information from police that the victim was stabbed in the leg/hip area.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man who was stabbed in the leg early Saturday morning has died according to the Syracuse Police Department.
Officers were called to the area of West Onondaga Street and Shonnard Street around 1:46 a.m. and when they arrived, found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper leg.
Police say the man was taken to Upstate University Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
No suspect information has been released at this time, but an investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watch: Gov. Cuomo is set to deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing at 11:30 a.m.
- Man dies at hospital after being stabbed in the leg, Syracuse Police say
- News on the Go for Saturday, May 23rd
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Saturday, May 23rd!
- WATCH: Few showers to start the weekend, warm and humid too
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App