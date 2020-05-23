Man dies at hospital after being stabbed in the leg, Syracuse Police say

Update: Originally, Syracuse Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck, but this post has since been updated with new information from police that the victim was stabbed in the leg/hip area.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man who was stabbed in the leg early Saturday morning has died according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of West Onondaga Street and Shonnard Street around 1:46 a.m. and when they arrived, found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper leg.

Police say the man was taken to Upstate University Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

No suspect information has been released at this time, but an investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9