Co-owner of Thunder Island killed in tractor accident

Lisa and Ron Falise in April 2021, being interviewed by NewsChannel 9

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at Thunder Island Water Park in the Town of Granby.

Deputies discovered that the co-owner of Thunder Island, Ronald Falise, was involved in a tractor accident while working on the property. He was transported to Oswego Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Ronald was 50-years-old.

New York State police, Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Fire Department, and Menter Ambulance assisted Oswego deputies on the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.