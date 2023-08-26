TOWN OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is dead, and another is injured, following a motorcycle crash on Friday night, August 25, in the Town of Oswego.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the accident at Chapel Road, between State Route 104A and Hall Road, around 11:17 p.m.

On the scene, they found the passenger on the motorcycle, 21-year-old Daniel Schneider from Hannibal, New York, had died. The motorcycle’s driver, 23-year-old Zachary Moot from Mexico, New York, was injured and transported to Upstate Hospital.

Moot’s injuries are non-life-threatening, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Early investigations reveal the pair was traveling southbound on Chapel Road when they veered off the road and hit a tree.

The accident is still under investigation.