SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday afternoon at about 2:03 p.m., Syracuse police responded to the 200 block of Grandview Avenue for an unresponsive person call.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the back. He was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​