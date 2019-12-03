Sheriff says drunk driver rear-ended Union Springs school bus

AURELIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is accused of driving drunk in Aurelius and rear-ending a Union Springs School District bus that had nine students on it.

On Tuesday morning, just after 7 a.m., The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office says David John-Paul Bassett, 29, was driving on Route 5 & 20 in Aurelius. A Union Springs school bus was stopped to pick up students when Bassett rear-ended the bus.

Nine students were on board the bus, but there were no injuries.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said, “It certainly has me very concerned that here we have an intoxicated driver that’s hit a school bus that’s in the process of loading passengers and luckily none of the students on the bus were injured, but this could have been a lot worse with the circumstances.”

Bassett was arraigned and sent to the Cayuga County Jail on $1,000 bail, charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of marijuana, among other charges.

