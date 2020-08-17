Man drowns at Salmon River Reservoir

REDFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The body of a missing swimmer was found at the Salmon River Reservoir on Monday morning.
Mark R. Pellow, 29, of Central Square, was swimming with friends at the Reservoir on Sunday evening when the friends say he went missing. New York State Police began a search, with negative results.
The search resumed Monday morning, and Pellow’s body was found about 40 feet from shore around 9 a.m.
The New York State Police were assisted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Oswego County Search and Rescue, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Air-1 helicopter, and the Redfield Fire Department.
