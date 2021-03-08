Man escapes early morning house fire on Syracuse’s north side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One resident was able to escape an early morning house fire Monday.

Around 2 a.m., the Syracuse Fire Department responded to 241 Dale Street, between Hillside and Court Streets on the city’s north side.

The lone occupant was able to escape after calling 911 after smelling smoke.

The two-story home had heavy fire in the back. Fire fighters had zero visibility due to thick smoke and high heat. But the blaze was under control in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

The Fire Department is reminding residents to clear fire hydrants of snow and ice so crews have quick access.

Fighting fires in freezing temperatures like the ones Central New York had Monday night made battling the flames challenging, with ice forming on fire pumps, hoses and the hydrant.