Man facing charges for homicide on Oakwood Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is facing charges for the murder of a woman on Oakwood Avenue.

On September 17, Shadetta Franklin, 29, of Syracuse, was shot on the 100-block of Oakwood Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

After an investigation, on September 29, Anthony Sutton Jr., 22, of Syracuse, was taken into custody on the 4000-block of South Salina Street. He faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center.