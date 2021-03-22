Man facing charges for untying tugboat from H. Lee White Maritime Museum

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, the Oswego Police Department was called to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum for an unsecured vessel.

Around 9:40 a.m., an LT-5 tugboat that was tied at the museum in the harbor was found drifting unattended. The Oswego Fire Department’s Marine Unit responded, and with the help of private contractors, the tugboat was secured.

An investigation identified Shawn M. Moore, 43, as the person responsible for untying the tugboat. Moore has been charged with criminal tampering and reckless endangerment of property.

The LT-5 tugboat, maintained and operated by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The LT-5 tugboat participated in the D-Day Invasion of World War II, leaving Exmouth, England as part of a fleet of tugs, barges, merchant ships, and concrete caissons with the mission of establishing artificial harbors to ensure the steady supply of men and materials needed for the continued assault of German forces. Delayed by heavy winds, the LT-5 arrived off the coast of Normandy in the early morning of June 7th, 1944. After remaining in service throughout World War II, the LT-5 returned to the United States and helped with the maintenance of harbors and worked on construction projects including the St. Lawrence Seaways. The LT-5, now part of the maritime museum, serves as a regional attraction, open for tours and display in Oswego throughout the year.

“It is unfortunate that a person had the urge to take such time and energy trying to destroy a local, unique and iconic landmark like the LT-5 tugboat. Regardless, we pledged yesterday to do whatever it takes to track down whoever was responsible for this thoughtless act and let’s hope the justice system holds this individual accountable,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.