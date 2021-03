SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were called to Eastwood on Monday night for a rollover crash in the area of James Street and Grant Boulevard.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, police say a car struck a pole and ended up on its side.

Christopher Kiggins, 47, the driver, had to be freed from the crash. He was taken to the hospital.

Kiggins is facing DWI charges. A passenger was not injured.