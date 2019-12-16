Man facing DWI charges for Friday morning crash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have given NewsChannel 9 an update on a crash that happened on Friday on West Genesee Street near North Geddes Street.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, police say Joseph Bryant, 36, of Syracuse, was speeding when he hit the back of a car stopped at a red light. His car then kept going into the parking lot of Lamacchia Honda, where he hit two parked cars. 

Bryant faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated. He and two people inside the stopped car were taken to the hospital for what are being described as minor injuries.

