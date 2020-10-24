Man fires gunshots at Syracuse police officer early Saturday morning, suspect has not been located

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is still on the loose after he fired gunshots in the direction of a police officer early Saturday morning.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 800 block of W. Colvin St. for reports of shots being fired around 4:06 a.m.

When an officer arrived, he began to search the area. While searching, gunshots were fired near the officer and he immediately took cover.

Police say a man was firing multiple gunshots at the officer before the suspect fled the scene. 

The suspect has not been located as of Saturday afternoon. 

The officer was not injured during the incident. 

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

