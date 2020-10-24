SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is still on the loose after he fired gunshots in the direction of a police officer early Saturday morning.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 800 block of W. Colvin St. for reports of shots being fired around 4:06 a.m.
When an officer arrived, he began to search the area. While searching, gunshots were fired near the officer and he immediately took cover.
Police say a man was firing multiple gunshots at the officer before the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect has not been located as of Saturday afternoon.
The officer was not injured during the incident.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New youth center and skatepark opens in Oswego
- Do campaign signs still matter in 2020?
- Here’s Trump’s latest path to an election night win
- Man fires gunshots at Syracuse police officer early Saturday morning, suspect has not been located
- Syracuse brings the fight, but top-ranked Clemson overpowers the Orange 47-21
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App