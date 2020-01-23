1 dead after snowmobiling incident on Little Sodus Bay

FAIR HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after being found on Little Sodus Bay in Cayuga County Wednesday night after going out on his snowmobile and never returning.

Cayuga County 911 confirmed a search for the 54-year-old man began around 7 p.m., about an hour after the man failed to return from snowmobiling.

The man was identified as Rodney Turner, 54, of Victory Road, Red Creek. Police said he was operating a snowmobile on the frozen section of Little Sodus Bay when the ice gave way.

After Turner did not return, people on the shore went to look for him and, when they found him in the water, they called 911.

According to Lieutenant Cornelius of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found in the water just before 8 p.m.

Turner was transported to Oswego Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Cornelius at (315) 253-6562.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office website here.

