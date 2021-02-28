Man found dead inside mobile home that caught fire in Oswego County

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police responded to a reported structure fire at the Deer Run Mobile Village in the town of West Monroe on Saturday morning.

When the West Monroe Fire Department arrived on the scene, the mobile home was fully involved and requested a second alarm.

A deceased male was located inside the residence.

The Oswego County Cause and Origin Team responded to the scene and determined there was no indication of suspicious circumstances.

The victim’s body was taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.