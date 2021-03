SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police found 37-year-old John Montulli dead underneath a car on Saturday.

They responded to what they called an accidental death after he was trapped under a car for several hours.

Syracuse Police were called to the south side of the city around 3:30 Saturday where Montulli was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the car fell onto him while he was working.