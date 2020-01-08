Man found dead with apparent gunshot wound behind barn in Whitestown

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent homicide in the Town of Whitestown that took place Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Whitestown Police were called to what was first thought to be a car crash behind a barn on Westmoreland Road around noon.

When they arrived, officers and deputies found the body of 20-year-old Quaheim Holland, of Utica. He was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle behind the barn.

Multiple agencies are continuing to work the case.

