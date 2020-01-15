CAYUGA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — A jury found 37-year-old Floyd Chavis guilty of heroin possession and possessing a stolen assault rifle on Tuesday.
Chavis’ trial lasted nine days and he was found guilty on all counts. He now faces up to twelve years in prison.
It was just after noon on February 19 of last year when Auburn Police and the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force raided an apartment on Orchard Street.
The case stemmed from an investigation into illegal drug sales in Cayuga County.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia surprises Phoenix girls basketball team at ‘pink out’ event
- Bishop Grimes head coach Bob McKenney wins his 600th career game
- WATCH: One more mild day before the return of Winter
- Man found guilty of heroin possession and a stolen gun
- State complaint says Ithaca Police Officer had 117 open cases
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App