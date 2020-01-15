Man found guilty of heroin possession and a stolen gun

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — A jury found 37-year-old Floyd Chavis guilty of heroin possession and possessing a stolen assault rifle on Tuesday.

Chavis’ trial lasted nine days and he was found guilty on all counts. He now faces up to twelve years in prison.

It was just after noon on February 19 of last year when Auburn Police and the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force raided an apartment on Orchard Street.

The case stemmed from an investigation into illegal drug sales in Cayuga County.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9