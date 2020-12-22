Man found with gunshot wound to the shoulder on Butternut Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the shoulder early Tuesday morning in Syracuse.
Just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Syracuse Police were waived down on the 700-block of Butternut Street, where they found the victim, who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
The exact incident location is not clear at this time.
The incident is being investigated. If you have information, contact police at (315) 442-5222.
