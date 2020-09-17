Man from Brooklyn pleads guilty to stealing mail in Liverpool

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Brooklyn man has pled guilty to stealing mail from the United States Postal Service in Liverpool.

Kevin Ronny Williams, 23, pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to unlawfully use a USPS key and one count of theft of mail.

As part of his plea, Williams admitted that on the night of March 5 and into the early morning of March 6, he used a USPS key to unlawfully open mail collection boxes in Liverpool.

Williams received the key from a USPS employee. He wore a USPS letter carrier uniform jacket and a mail satchel that he obtained from the same employee.

Williams stole mail contained in the collection boxes, which included 49 pieces of First Class mail, all of which were later recovered.

He was arrested by an Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy who noticed Williams’ car in a vacant parking lot in Clay.

After a short vehicle chase and foot chase, Williams was taken into custody and the USPS jacket, key, satchel and mail were recovered.

Williams’ sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021. Williams is facing up to a maximum of 15 years in prison for the two charges. Both offenses also carry a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of three years following any imprisonment sentence.

The USPS employee who helped Williams, Quayshaun Mitchell, has also been charged by criminal complaint in connection with these offenses. His case is pending at this time.