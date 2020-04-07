Live Now
Man from Clay arrested on firearm charges following violation of order of protection in Village of Beaver Falls

by: Mariann Cabness

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – On January 11, 2020, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Village of Beaver Falls for a report of a physical domestic incident between 33-year-old Christopher Hemberger, of Clay, and his wife.

Hemberger was charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree, a violation, and Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony, for violating a stay away order of protection. He was arraigned on January 11, 2020 in the Town of Croghan Court and remanded to Lewis County Jail in lieu of $750.00 cash bail.

During the investigation of the incident, information was provided to the Sheriff’s Office regarding Hemberger being in possession of firearms that he is prohibited from owning. 

On January 27, 2020, a search warrant was executed on two lock boxes and items were located inside that were being sought for in the warrant, including an AK-47 rifle, two pistols and 13 high capacity magazines.

On April 7, 2020, Hemberger was arrested for 14 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, Class D Felonies, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Class E Felonies. He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance.

According to a release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Hemberger does not possess a pistol permit in New York State and, under federal law, cannot possess any firearms while an order of protection is in effect.

