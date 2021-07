ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Since April, Onondaga County has teamed up with Nascentia Health to go into homes to ensure everyone had access to the COVID-19 vaccine.You have to meet certain requirement to receive this service.

"Individuals who have barriers to access," explained Nascentia Health Chief Clinical Officer Andrea Lazarek-LaQuay, "They're not able to get to a pharmacy, they're not able to go to the mass vaccination site or it's contraindicated for them, certainly the county has made pathways for individuals to be vaccinated in the home.