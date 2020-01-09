UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — A man was struck by a bullet while sitting in his car in Utica Wednesday night.
Utica Police responded to a shots fired call on the 700 block of Roberts street at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Utica Police say a man was in his vehicle on the roadway when he heard gunfire, and then noticed he had been struck.
The man was transported by the Utica Fire Department to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Utica Police: Man hit by gunshot while sitting in his car in Utica
- Former Orange QB Eric Dungey signs with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL
- Jones leads No. Duke to 73-64 victory over scrappy Ga Tech
- Vassell, No. 10 Florida State beat Wake Forest 78-68
- The Oscars to go without a host for second consecutive year
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App