Man hit by vehicle in Auburn, police investigating

(WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle in Auburn on Thursday night.
The incident took place at the intersection of Genesee Street and Loop Road in Auburn. 911 dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 that it happened around 9:45 p.m.
A male victim was hit by a car and taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown as of Thursday night.
The investigation is ongoing by the Auburn Police Department.
If you have any information about the incident, contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231.
