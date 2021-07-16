Man hopes sign will lift spirits after tornado in Oneida County

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A week after a tornado ripped through northern Oneida County, the clean-up in the Westernville area continues.

Russ Marriott spent the afternoon putting a sign he hopes will lift the spirits of those still working to clear debris.

“We hope that this brings (spirits) up and when they start to have a negative thought, they just bounce that right out of their bodies and start putting that positivity that they had shown to them– and show it to each other,” said Marriott.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Oneida County Town of Western Thursday July 8 at 7:30 pm. Winds were estimated at 105 mph making it an EF1 tornado.

Touchdown occurred at the Woods Valley Ski Area then went through downtown Westernville. It continued northeast crossing the Mohawk River before dissipating just east of River Road. The tornado was on the ground for six minutes and travelled more than 2 miles with a maximum width of 100 yards. Several roofs were blown off houses and there was extensive damage to a church steeple.