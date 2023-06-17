SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a fight, according to Syracuse Police.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Oak Street, near Park Street, just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. Police say a fight between several men happened before officers arrived.

Not long after, police say a 25-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times in the midsection arrived at Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

Syracuse Police say the man is expected to survive. He is listed in “stable” condition.

Do you have information that can help police?

Syracuse Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information that can help detectives is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Tips can remain anonymous.