Man in critical condition after being shot along Midland Avenue Friday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A man in his 30’s is in critical condition after being shot several times along the 2500 block of Midland Avenue near West Calthrop Avenue late Friday night.

Syracuse police responded to a call for a loud fight just after 11:00 p.m.

When officers found the victim, he was shot multiple times in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital. Police say several bullet casings were located on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

