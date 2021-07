SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was sent to Upstate Hospital early Friday morning after being shot in the midsection, Syracuse Police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of South Townsend Street just before 1:30.

The victim is in critical condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.