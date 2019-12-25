Man in critical condition after being shot in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday evening in the city.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Turtle Street by Lodi Street around 8:42 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

There’s no suspect information available. Anyone who saw what happened is urged to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. Calls will remain confidential.

