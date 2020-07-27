Man in critical condition after being shot in the head on Oswego Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head late Sunday night.

Syracuse Police were called to the 700-block of Oswego Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday. There, a 27-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.