Man in critical condition after being shot in upper body, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 31-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot in the upper part of his body Sunday morning, Syracuse Police said.

Police were called to the 700 block of North Alvord Street for a shots fired call just after 2:30 Sunday. At the same time, police received information that there was a single motor vehicle collision in the 300 block of Pond Street, which intersects with North Alvord.

Officials say evidence was found of shots fired in the 700 block of North Alvord Street and that the driver of the vehicle that crashed had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital.