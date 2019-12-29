Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the upper body, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting after they say a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body on Merriman Avenue Sunday afternoon.
The call to Onondaga County dispatchers came in just before 2:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is in critical condition.
Police are still investigating the shooting and any possible motive behind it.
