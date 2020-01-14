Man in critical condition after stabbing on Syracuse’s North Side

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on Syracuse’s North Side Monday afternoon.

Syracuse City Police were called to the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue around 1 p.m. on Monday for a stabbing call.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious stab wound.

The victim was treated by AMR ambulance personnel along the 700 block of 1st North Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

Calls will remain confidential.

