SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on Syracuse’s North Side Monday afternoon.
Syracuse City Police were called to the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue around 1 p.m. on Monday for a stabbing call.
When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious stab wound.
The victim was treated by AMR ambulance personnel along the 700 block of 1st North Street.
Anyone with information is urged to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.
Calls will remain confidential.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Common Council approves purchase of 10 new snow plows
- Phone scam hits Cortland County
- Fugitive of the Week: Joan Squires
- WATCH: Quiet overnight then another mild day Tuesday
- Man in critical condition after stabbing on Syracuse’s North Side
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App