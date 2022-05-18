(WSYR-TV) — A standoff in Pulaski has come to a peaceful end after a man barricaded himself inside a home along Pine Grove Road off State Route 3, the State Police tell NewsChannel 9.

The standoff began shortly after 1 p.m., and while police said there was no threat to the public, the situation still raised concern in the area.

With the man now in custody, Police say charges will be filed sometime Wednesday night.

