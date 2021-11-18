Man in his 60s seriously injured after getting hit by car near Syracuse’s Westside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central New York man is battling for his life after being struck by a car near near the Westside. 

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office tells NewsChannel 9 that the incident occurred near the Mobil Gas Station on West Genesee St.  

In the press release the Sheriff’s office described the accident: 

“A male in his 60’s was attempting to cross Montrose Ave when a vehicle traveling southbound struck the male. The male sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Upstate University Hospital. We are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.” 

