Man in his 60s seriously injured after getting hit by car near Syracuse’s Westside

A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central New York man is battling for his life after being struck by a car near near the Westside.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office tells NewsChannel 9 that the incident occurred near the Mobil Gas Station on West Genesee St.

In the press release the Sheriff’s office described the accident:

“A male in his 60’s was attempting to cross Montrose Ave when a vehicle traveling southbound struck the male. The male sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Upstate University Hospital. We are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.”

