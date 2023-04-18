HASTINGS, N,Y, (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a reported domestic dispute at a home in Hastings, where a woman was being held against her will.
Police went to 251 Bardeen Road around 6:45 a.m. on April 17.
Following an investigation, police revealed that a 44-year-old woman was being threatened. She was being held under the threat of a knife and a long gun at the home.
While threatening her, the homeowner, 50-year-old Jeffrey Corbin forcibly raped her.
According to police, the woman is an ex-girlfriend of Corbin, who had gone to Corbin’s on her own.
“After being at the residence, Corbin held a knife to the female’s neck, causing visible injury,” said Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Corbin used a long gun and held it at her head before raping her.
The woman was taken to a local hospital.
A search warrant was executed at Corbin’s residence where two guns, and several realistic imitation guns were found.
Corbin is a convicted felon, he was arrested on scene.
Corbin was charged with:
- Rape in the first degree
- Criminal Sex Act in the first degree
- Assault in the second degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree
- Unlawful Imprisonment in the first degree
- Coercion in the second degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree
- Menacing in the second degree.
Corbin was arraigned last night in Oswego County CAP Court where he was remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $7,000 cash bail or $14,000 bond.