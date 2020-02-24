Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot multiple times in a parking lot

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot multiple times in the city of Syracuse.

Police Officers responded to the parking lot of 2121 E. Fayette Street for a shooting with injuries around 9:30p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a man in his 30’s, who suffered multiple gunshots wounds. The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected