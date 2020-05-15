SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is in serious condition after a shooting on Davis Street on Thursday.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Davis Street for a reported shooting around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.
When they arrived on the scene, officers found several casings on the scene.
A short time later, an adult male arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim is now listed in serious condition. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Construction companies prepare for ‘Phase 1’ starting Friday
- WATCH: A few lingering showers overnight, severe threat for Friday
- Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Syracuse’s westside
- Report: Uruguay extradites Jalisco cartel leader’s brother-in-law to US to face drug charges
- South Texas lawmakers question hold-up on relief funding for smaller border towns
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App