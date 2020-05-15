Interactive Maps

Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Syracuse’s westside

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is in serious condition after a shooting on Davis Street on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Davis Street for a reported shooting around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found several casings on the scene.

A short time later, an adult male arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim is now listed in serious condition. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

