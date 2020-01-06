Man injured in car crash into tree after police chase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Fire Department says one man is injured after he crashed his car into a tree apparently following a police chase.

Crews responded to Lodi Street, between Hiawatha Boulevard and Wolf Street, around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

One man and one car were involved, crashing into the tree at a high rate of speed following a police chase.

Crews took more than 40 minutes to extricate the driver.

The driver sustained significant injuries and was taken Upstate Hospital. No word on if those injuries are life-threatening.