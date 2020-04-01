Man injured in James Street stabbing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing on James Street.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Syracuse Police were called to James Street, where they found an 18-year-old male who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Syracuse Polie at (315) 442-5222.
