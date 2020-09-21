Man injured in Monday morning crash in Fabius

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man had to have emergency surgery after a crash in Fabius that happened Monday around 11:45 a.m.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, then man was driving along Route 80 between Hills and Pompey Center roads when he struck a chain-link fence on the north side of the road. The vehicle then crossed back to the other side of the road and hit several trees.

The driver was taken by Mercy Flight to the hospital and was taken immediately to surgery.

The crash remains under investigation. The name of the driver has not been released.