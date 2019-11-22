Closings
Man injured in shooting on South Salina Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 8:20 a.m. Friday.

Officers were called to the 3200-block of South Salina Street for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Syracuse Police are investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact police at (315) 442-5222.

