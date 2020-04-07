Man injured in South Salina Street shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to the 1800-block of South Salina Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday for a shots fired call, but didn’t find anyone at the scene.

A short time later, a male with a gunshot wound to his leg was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. They are expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.