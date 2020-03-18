Man injured in stabbing at Granby gas station parking lot

Closings
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the abdomen after an altercation in a Granby gas station parking lot. The incident happened Monday around 8:30 p.m.

State Police were called to the Pit Stop gas station on County Route 3 in Granby for a reported stabbing. An investigation found that a 27-year-old man was stabbed after an altercation with people who were in the gas station’s parking lot.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, you’re asked to call (315) 598-2112.

