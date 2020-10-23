Man injured in stabbing on North Monticello Drive in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing in the valley on Thursday night.
Crews were called to North Monticello Drive, which is just a few blocks from the Syracuse Academy of Science campus.
Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a male was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- California court says Uber, Lyft drivers are employees
- Two facing criminal trespass charges after entering vacant home in Aurelius
- News on the Go: 10/23/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 10/23/20
- Champions: 10/23/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App