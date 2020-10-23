Man injured in stabbing on North Monticello Drive in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing in the valley on Thursday night.

Crews were called to North Monticello Drive, which is just a few blocks from the Syracuse Academy of Science campus.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a male was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

